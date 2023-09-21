Former Hearts of Oak goalie Eben Dida backs Richard Attah despite RTU blunder

Sports News of Thursday, 21 September 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak legend, Ebenezer Armah Dida has stated that goalkeeper Richard Atta put up a great performance despite conceding a poor goal in their opening match against RTU last Friday.



Richard Attah has come under fire for his error that led the Phobians conceding late when they travelled to Tamale to face RTU but Dida believes the goalkeeper made some important saves which should not overlooked.



Dida has appealed to fans of the club to end their criticism and show Atta some support.



He said: “So far so good. He did well but people are criticizing him for that mistake. He made very brilliant saves in the first half. He conceded a bad goal but we must support him because he saved us in the first half.”



“What we see in this country, is what we talk about. But we must encourage him. He is a good goalkeeper.”