Sports News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Former Hearts of Oak cult-hero Kwame Kizito set for return

Former Hearts of Oak striker Kwame Kizito

Former Hearts of Oak striker Kwame Kizito could make a return to the Club.



The forward according to sources is keen to reunite with the Ghanaian giants, four years after leaving the Club.



Kizito, 24, left Hearts of Oak in 2017 to Libyan side Al Ittihad after shooting to fame.



He went on to play for Swedish side BK Hacken before joining Falkenbergs FF also in Sweden.



Reports indicate that Legon Cities are also interested in his service but Kizito will prefer a move to Hearts of Oak.



