Former Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu admits missing the club

Sports News of Sunday, 26 February 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Two-time FA Cup winner and Ghana Premier League champion, Samuel Boadu has opened up on his departure from Hearts of Oak.



The former Medeama SC gaffer was sacked by the Ghanaian giants in October 2022, with Serbian manager Slavko Matic taking over.



Boadu made some of the best memories in his coaching career with the Accra-based club and admits missing the Phobians.



“I have really missed Accra Hearts of Oak team and Ghana football. I pray that everything will be successful for Accra Hearts of Oak," he told Original FM.



“I have really missed all Accra Hearts of Oak supporters. I will always admire them always," he added.



Boadu is currently unattached but works as the coach of Ghana U20.



“I will be back to club football very soon many good things are coming in this new year.



“We should all come together to support Ghana football to lift Ghana football higher."