Former Hearts of Oak MD Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe appointed as GFA's head of public relations

Sports News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: ghanafa.org

Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, a former Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club PLC, steps into a pivotal role as head of Public Relations and Strategy at the Ghana Football Association (GFA). His appointment underscores the GFA's commitment to enhancing engagement with stakeholders and the wider public.



With a distinguished career spanning a little over 28 years and manning key roles in sports management, marketing, media, strategy, and human capital development, Neil brings a wealth of experience to his new position. His working with esteemed organizations such as Unilever, Maersk, the British Council and Multimedia Broadcasting Corporation points to his understanding of the place of excellence and innovation in the industry.



In his capacity as Head of Public Relations and Strategy, Neil will lead the charge in reshaping the GFA's engagement strategies and enhancing its public image. His mandate includes spearheading strategic initiatives aimed at rebuilding trust, fostering transparency, and strengthening relationships within the football community and beyond.



Neil's notable accomplishments, including securing major sponsorships in Ghana and abroad and serving as a FIFA Instructor in Administration for a number of years, highlight his capacity to effect positive change and drive meaningful impact in the football landscape. His appointment marks a significant step forward in the GFA's journey toward rebuilding its reputation and redefining its role as a leader in African Football.



As Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe takes the helm of GFA's Public Relations efforts, we anticipate a transformative era for the Association. The GFA continues to strengthen its leadership team and pursue its mission of advancing football in Ghana.



We extend our best wishes to Neil as he embarks on this important mission and look forward to the positive impact he will undoubtedly bring to the GFA.