Former Hearts of Oak, Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Yartey is dead

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Premier League legend Emmanuel Yartey has been confirmed dead on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.



According to information available to GhanaWeb, Yartey will be buried today in line with Muslim custom.



Yartey was one of the exciting wingers in the Ghana Premier League in the late 90s. He is one of the many players to have played for the two glamorous clubs in the country - Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.



He was a terrifying right winger who could also play on the left. He was nicknamed Dr Panie to wit Doctor's Niddle.



Yartey has been living with a mental illness in the past few years. A devastating image of his image went viral in 2017, bringing his heartbreaking condition to light.



Since then he has been under medical checks until his death.





EE/EK