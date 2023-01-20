Former Hearts defender William Dankyi joins Egyptian side Shabab Al Obour

Sports News of Friday, 20 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Hearts of Oak defender, William Dankyi has joined Egyptian second-tier side Shabab Al Obour.



The deal between Dankyi and the Egyptian club was sealed on Thursday, January 19, 2022, when he appended his signature to a two-and-half-year contract.



Dankyi who is managed by Lordico Promotions Uk Ltd expressed delight with the move as he believes it is another step in his fledging career.



Lord Nana Kwasi Abankwa, the CEO of Lordico Promotion believes the former Liberty Professionals full-back will thrive in the Egyptian second-tier league and establish himself as a fans’ favorite.



William Dankyi announced his departure from Hearts of Oak last year after four years with the Rainbow club.



The 23-year-old won five trophies with the Phobians including the Ghana Premier League.







