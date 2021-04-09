Former Hearts chairman Harry Zakour lauds Kotoko recruitment policy

Sports News of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Former Accra Hearts of Oak Chairman, Harry Zakour has lauded Kumasi Asante Kotoko for their brilliant transfer policy as compared to his former side.



Accra Hearts of Oak have been at time haphazard with their transfers with other clubs beating them to top talents on the local scene.



According to Zakour, the quality of players Hearts have been recruiting has gone down in recent times.



During Zakour's time at the club they were sharks on the local scene gazumping Asante Kotoko to almost every marquee player.



It was during Zakour's reign that Hearts of Oak lifted the CAF Champions League and won several trophies for the club.



He says Kotoko have been outwitting his former sides and signing the best on the local scene.



"When I look today and what is happening, I heard a player was suspended and If look at recruitment where Hearts is, it has gone down now", he said in an interview.



"If you look at Asante Kotoko their recruitment is doing well. They have a committee where they recruit", he added.



Kotoko have done some good transfer business in recent times with the acquisition of two Brazilians Michael Vinicius and Fabio Gama while they also signed little known Kwame Opoku from Nkoranza Warriors who they have sold on to Algerian side USM Alger.