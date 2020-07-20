You are here: HomeSports2020 07 20Article 1012126

Sports News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Former Ghana youth star Clifford Aboagye excited by 'new challenge' at Xolos

2013 FIFA U-20 Bronze Ball winner Clifford Aboagye


Former Ghana U-20 World Cup star, Clifford Aboagye, is excited ahead of the start of the Mexican league after joining giants Xolos Tijuana.

The 25-year old is eager to start his career for his new club after signing a three year deal with Xolos from Club Querétaro.

The 2013 FIFA U-20 Bronze Ball winner made the switch this summer after an outstanding season with Querétaro, making him the first African to play for Xolos.

"Thank you very much Xolos for this new challenge," Aboagye posted on Social Media.

The former Inter Allies midfielder was heavily linked with a move to rivals Santos Lagunawith Club Necaxa.

