Former Ghana striker Samuel Tetteh ties the knot with girlfriend Agnes in Accra

Sports News of Monday, 26 June 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Turkey-based striker Samuel Tetteh has at last tied the knot with his fiancée Agnes Ambruster in a plush wedding in Accra on Saturday, 24 June 2023.



The pair had the traditional ceremony in the morning at Cantonments before the white wedding and dinner at the five-star Labadi Beach Hotel.



Agnes lives and works in Switzerland.



She’s half German and half South Sudanese.



GHANASoccernet.com understands they have a two-year-old boy.



Tetteh spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan at Turkish second-tier side Bandirmaspor where he scored one goal in 12 matches.



The former WAFA SC player is owned by Adanaspor, also a Turkish second-tier side.