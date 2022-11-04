Former Ghana star Dong Bortey lands coaching role at Hearts

Sports News of Friday, 4 November 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghana Premier League giant Accra Hearts of Oak SC has officially confirmed the appointment of Bernard Dong Bortey as one of its coaches.



The Hearts of Oak legend has been appointed as the club’s Under-14 development coach with other special assigned roles.



In a statement from the club to announce the appointment read, “The Board of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club PLC has appointed former player and club legend Bernard Don Bortey as Club’s Under-14 youth development coach effective today. ‘The appointment forms part of the club’s restructuring program and a renewed focus on youth development.



“As part of Don Bortey’s responsibilities, he will assist Coach Samuel Nii Noi at the Under-18 level while building the fundamental modules to revamp the Under-18 team. Both coaches will work closely under head coach Slavko Matic.



“Bortey holds a GFA National ‘D’ Coaching License. He previously coaches at Wa Yasin FC and Techiman Gold Stars. “He was selected from a list of applicants who were vetted for the position. “We take this opportunity to call upon all Phobians to accord him the necessary support and encouragement”.



The former Ghana Premier League superstar made over 100 appearances for Accra Hearts of Oak and was instrumental in the club winning four league titles and the CAF Confederation Cup. He was a joint top scorer of the league in 2002.



The 2022 FA Cup Champions appointed Serbian gaffer Slavko Matic as the head of the technical team.