Former Ghana player Emmanuel Duah denies having affair with slained lady in Columbus

Sports News of Saturday, 10 June 2023

Former Ghanaian football star Emmanuel Duah has denied being behind the tragic incident that occurred in Columbus, Ohio, where a man named Amoako shot his wife, Harriet Aboagye, before taking his own life.



In a voice note prior to the heinous act, Amoako mentioned that his wife had expressed intentions to divorce him and marry Emmanuel Duah, which he claimed was the reason for his decision to end his life. He also blamed Harriet for the situation.



In an interview with Bright Kankam Boadu, Duah, who scored the winning goal for Ghana in the 1991 U17 Italian tournament final against Spain, expressed his frustration at his name being dragged into the incident involving Harriet, also known as Yaa Gyamfuah.



"People should stop dragging my name in the mud. Yes, I know the lady, but we are not in a relationship. We dated for one or two years, which was 33 years ago," Duah clarified.



He further explained, "I don't know why she or her husband would bring my name into their issues. In the past 33 years, I have only met her once. She invited me to her mother's funeral, and even then, I couldn't recognize her. She called me, and I spent barely 45 minutes there before leaving."



Duah also emphasized that if he had any intentions of going to America, it would not be Harriet who facilitated it. He shared, "My junior brother is there, and he secured a five-year visa for me, but I chose not to go. I am pleading with people to stop involving me in this matter."



Emmanuel Duah, who represented the Black Stars at the 2002 AFCON and captained the team during their quarter-final exit, wants to distance himself from any association with the unfortunate incident and hopes that his name will no longer be linked to the situation.