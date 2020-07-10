Sports News of Friday, 10 July 2020

Former Ghana international Prince Tagoe lifts lid on Hoffenheim exit

Former Ghanaian striker Prince Tagoe

Former Ghanaian striker Prince Tagoe has lifted the lid on his Hoffenheim exit after a heart-related issue.



Tagoe joined the Bundesliga side on a three-year deal, before being released from his contract on August 1 after only 51 days due to heart issues.



His lawyer contested the dismissal as a second opinion did not yield evidence of a heart condition.



The 33-year-old made several phone calls back home to his parents and was told that there was no such health issue in the family.



"I was told by Hoffenheim Doctors that I had a life-threatening heart problem which was hereditary. I was very surprised so I had to do my own private checks after calling my mum who said there was no such health issue in our family," Tagoe stated on Max TV.



He was directed to a heart specialist who was regarded as one of the best in that field.



"After more tests, it came out that there was nothing wrong with me. I and my agent decided to sue the Hoffenheim because my contract was canceled. But then, the German FA came in with a private doctor for yet another test. After it came out negative again, my license was given to me to start playing and the coach of the club was sacked."





