Former Ghana international Abdul Razak explains why Ghanaian clubs struggle in Africa

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international Abdul Razak has opened up on why Ghanaian clubs struggle in Africa inter club competitions.



Ghanaian clubs, particularly Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have struggled to make a meaningful impact in both the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup in recent times.



According to the legend, Ghanaian clubs’ unimpressive performance in Africa is as a result of constant changing of coaches and transferring players after every season.



Asante Kotoko have been eliminated from the CAF Champions League whilst Hearts of Oak are on the brink of elimination after losing 3-0 to Malian side Bamako in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup.



According to the Asante Kotoko legend, the two clubs lack stability and consistency thus resulting to their poor results in Africa.



“We’ve been changing players here and there. Every year we change players and coaches. If you do it this way how can you win, how can you go to the African competition?



"It will be very difficult for you to reach anywhere. That is what is worrying our clubs, not only Hearts of Oak, even Kotoko every year, they change players, they change management. They bring in coaches, one year, two years, he is gone", he told TalkSport Radio



“In Ghana if you win the league today, tomorrow you lose a game you are gone, we need consistency, we should stop changing and changing", he added.