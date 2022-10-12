Former Ghana goalkeeper Joe Carr impressed with Black Stars preparation ahead of World Cup

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana shot stopper Joe Carr is impressed with the Black Stars preparation ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Ghana is returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia 2018.



Ahead of the mundial, the West African powerhouse has engaged in two international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua during the break.



Ghana lost 3-0 to Brazil and recovered to beat Nicaragua 1-0 on Tuesday in Spain through a strike from Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.



Despite Ghanaians expressing disbelief in the Black Stars team, Joe Carr is of the opinion the can rock shoulders with top ranked countries at the mundial.



“So far, we are on course so far as our preparations are concerned and I strongly believe that in case we meet Brazil again, or meet any top ranked team they cannot run over us as happened last month,” he told Graphic Sports.



Ghana will take on Switzerland in their last friendly in November before the commencement of the tournament in the Asian country in the same month.