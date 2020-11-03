Sports News of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Former Ghana goalie Damba draw similarities between Thomas Partey and Emmanuel Lomotey

Former Black Stars Goalkeeper, Abubakari Damba

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Abubakari Damba believes Amiens midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey posses similar qualities with Arsenal star Thomas Partey.



Lomotey has received wide backlash since Friday after earning another call up to the senior national team ahead of the doubleheader AFCON qualifiers against Sudan, with many fans and pundits insisting that he does not merit an invite.



But Damba has strongly backed the player, adding that he has a lot to give to the Black Stars.



“For now, we may not be getting the best performances from Lomotey, but in 2 years, he will take over the midfield,” Damba said on Citi TV’s “The Tracker” show Monday.



“This is a box to box midfielder like Thomas Partey. No disrespect to Thomas but Lomotey, technically, he is a delight to watch."



“Like I said before, Lomotey is a complete player, he is a great passer of the ball and he has an excellent delivery from dead-ball situations,” he concluded.



The Black Stars will face Sudan on November 12 in Ghana before traveling to Omdurman for the second leg five days later.

