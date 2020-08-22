Soccer News of Saturday, 22 August 2020

Former Ghana defender John Paintsil dreams of becoming Black Stars coach

Former Ghana International has reiterated his desire to coach Ghana's senior national team the Black Stars upon earning his coaching badges.



John Paintsil currently holds a South Africa coaching license which makes him ineligible to sit on any technical bench per the Club licensing rules.



The former Fulham defender had a brief spell with Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities before his permission to coach and earn his badges were denied by the Ghana FA.



Paintsil has currently delved in full-time coaching and is hoping to upgrade his badge when the FA opens in for an application.



"Yes I’m working on my badges, he said on Citi TV’s Football Made In Ghana.



“We are just waiting on the FA to give us the green light as to when we can do the course.



“Coaching the national team will be a dream come true, so i’ll be praying towards that.



“Coaching the national team will be a very interesting one.” he concluded.



The former Fulham defender, who is now a management member for Legon Cities, played a total of 89 matches for Ghana’s national team.









