Former Ghana coach Claude Le Roy sacked by Togo after 2021 AFCON failure

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

The Togo Football Federation has sacked national team head Claude Le Roy with immediate effect, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.



The French man failed to the guide the Sparrow Hawks to secure qualification to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Togo finished last in Group G of the qualifications which had Egypt, Comoros and Kenya.



They picked only two points from six matches having lost all home matches.



Le Roy managed only three competitive wins in 35 attempts since he took charge in April 2016.