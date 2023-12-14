Former Ghana coach CK Akonnor calls for strategy ahead of 2023 AFCON

Sports News of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Former Ghana coach Charlse Kwablan Akonnor has called for a strategy ahead the Black Stars participation in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in about 30 days.



The former Ghana international believes a strategy and calmness will give the team a chance to do well and possibly win the tournament in Ivory Coast.



Akonnor added that Ghana needs to be calm and support manager Chris Hughton who is under pressure after three defeats since taking charge.



"I know what he is going through. It's a difficult time. Sometimes, you can get confused especially when the whole nation comes at you," the former Asante Kotoko coach told Joy Sports.



"We need to be calm. There is a need for calmness to prepare well, get focused and have a strategy as to how we can go into this tournament.



"It's a big deal for us as a football nation but we need to calm down and allow him to prepare the team adequately so we can go to this tournament and do well," he added.



Meanwhile, the Black Stars are set to face record champions Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde in the group stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.



The 2023 AFCON will kick off on January 13 and conclude on February 11, 2024.