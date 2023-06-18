Former Ghana coach Avram Grant guides Zambia to 2023 AFCON

Sports News of Sunday, 18 June 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana coach Avram Grant has achieved a remarkable feat by leading Zambia to secure their place in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in eight years.



Zambia confirmed their place in next year's tournament after brushing aside Ivory Coast 3-0 at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.



The 2012 African champions displayed a dominant performance throughout the game, knowing that a victory was crucial to surpass Ivory Coast at the top of the group and secure their spot in the prestigious tournament.



The match took an unfortunate turn for experienced defender Serge Aurier, who inadvertently scored an own goal, giving Zambia an early advantage.



Leicester City's Patson Daka and Klins Kangwa further extended the lead with their well-executed goals, sealing a convincing victory for the former Chelsea manager's men.



