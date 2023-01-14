Former Ghana attacker Bashiru Gambo not dead; alive and doing well

Sports News of Saturday, 14 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars attacker, Bashiru Gambo has rubbished claims that he is no longer part of the living.



This week, there has been speculation that the former Ghana international has passed away.



However, speaking to Pure FM, Bashiru Gambo has made nonsense of those claims.



According to him, he is alive and doing very well.



He has vowed to deal with persons that cooked up the story of his passing when he is alive and kicking in the United States of America.



"Taylor, I have read the story on Ghanaweb, and I will take the matter on. Whoever brought the news will not be scot-free,” Bashiru Gambo said as quoted by Pure FM Sports producer Bright Yeboah Taylor.



During his playing days, Bashiru Gambo spent most of his days in Germany where he played for a number of clubs including Borussia Dortmund, Karlsruher SC, as well as Stuttgart Kickers.