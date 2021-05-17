Former Ghana U20 star Issahaku Konda wins MOTM award

Soccer News of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Former Ghana youth star Issahaku Konda picked the Man of The Match(MOTM) award when Paide Linnameeskond draw with Nõmme Kalju FC on Sunday in the Estonian Meistriliiga.



Paide held Kalju to a scoreless stalemate after 90 minutes at the EJL TNTK Jalgpalliväljak Stadium in Tallinn.



Konda was a pillar in defence for the away side, aiding them to keep a clean sheet at the end of the game.



The 21-year-old centre back has been a key member of the Paide team since his arrival in March on loan from Ghanaian side Asokwa Deportivo.



The former Ghana U20 captain has made 9 consecutive appearances for the Estonian giants where he has lasted 90 in all.



Paide is second on the league standings with 24 points from 11 rounds with four points behind leaders and rivals FCI Levadia.