Sports News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Former Ghana U-20 star Clifford Aboagye unperturbed by Paul Pogba comparisons

Clifford Aboagye and Paul Pogba at the U-20 World Cup

Former Ghana U-20 playmaker, Clifford Aboagye says he is focused on the rest of football in him rather than looking back at the times he played against World's most expensive midfielder, Paul Pogba.



Aboagye, who now plies his trade in Mexico starred at the FIFA U-20 World in Turkey 2013, finishing as Bronze Ball winner with Paul Pogba winning the Golden Ball.



The FC Tijuana midfielder was expected to reach the heights the likes of Paul Pogba have reached, but his career took a nosedive after struggling in Europe and had to make the decision of moving to Nth America.



“To be frank, it hasn’t been frustrating,” he said in an interview with Muftawu Nabila



“I got the opportunity to go to Europe even though I didn’t get the opportunity to showcase my talent to the world.



“Thank God I have a lot of years ahead of me, that is what I have to concentrate on, rather than thinking about the fact that because I played the same tournament with Paul Pogba and the likes, so I think have to be there.



“Of course it is positive to think you can really make it to the top, but the comparison is not for me,” he concluded.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.