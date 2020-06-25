Sports News of Thursday, 25 June 2020

Former Ghana FA veep Pappoe unsure about Premier League return

Great Olympics director and former Ghana Football Association (GFA) vice president Fred Pappoe believes it will be "difficult" for the West African nation to resume the Premier League (GPL) amid the current coronavirus situation.



All domestic football competitions have been on hold since a national ban on public gatherings, including sporting and religious events, came into effect as part of measures to curb the spread of the deadly disease on March 15.



Following the recent return of some national leagues in England, Spain, Germany and Italy, there have been calls for Ghana to follow suit. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has revealed it is currently engaging the national government over the possible resumption of football under strict safe protocols such as playing matches behind closed doors.



“If you look at the fact that we are having the infection rate going up at this stage, it’s still dangerous, it’s not getting positive or encouraging,” Pappoe said, as reported by Footballmadeinghana.



“You will ask yourself whether, under the circumstances, we can start our game. Definitely we cannot unless there is a change.



“Now one can also argue that other leagues are playing, England, Spain and all the rest.



“But then you ask yourself what they did or what they are doing to enable them to play safely. Do we have the capacity to do what they’ve done or what they are doing to get to this level? Definitely I think that will also be difficult.



“So much as it is sad to say it, looking at what we know now and what is happening now, it will be very difficult to say we should start our game."



Ghana's ban on all contact sports, including football, remains in effect until at least July 31.



The GFA has set a June 30 deadline to make a final decision on the future of the 2019-20 Ghana football season in the wake of the disruptions.



The Premier League was at the matchweek 15 stage - with Aduana Stars leading the table - when the competition came to a standstill.



With huge uncertainties over the immediate future of domestic football due to the increasing number of coronavirus infections in Ghana, there have also been some calls for the complete termination of the season.

