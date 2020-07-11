Sports News of Saturday, 11 July 2020

Former Ghana Athletics chief ready to invest in women football

Hasacas Ladies captain Samira Suleima with the trophy

The former head of the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), Mr. George Haldane-Lutterodt is keen to invest in women football in the aftermath of Coronavirus.



"Many people aren't aware of my small support for women football over the years. They may have known me for athletics, netball, and other sports.



"Hopefully, if all things settle down after the COVID-19 pandemic, I will do a bit more to give a high-quality lift to the women game," he told the Times Sports yesterday.



According to the former athletics boss, he has been offering some monetary support to women elite side Samira Ladies FC, for a while now.



"I have supported Samira Ladies in cash and kind, and would do more in the new season.



"At present, the season has been cancelled because of COVID-19 and football all activities brought to a halt. Expectantly, when the storm is over, I will extend my support to other areas of women football - all things being equal."



Mr. Haldane-Lutterodt, an economic consultant and sports philanthropist, said he has had enough of athletics, believing it was time to pump a lot more resources into women football.



The prominent economist has over the years supported a number of athletes.



Three months ago, he personally mobilized GH¢15,000 as seed money for a special fund to support local athletes gravely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Last year, too, Mr. Haldane-Lutterodt presented GH¢500 to Frederick Assor for being the first para-athlete to qualify for the Tokyo Paralympics in Japan, next year.

