Source: Ghana Soccernet

Former German Bundesliga coach to charge of Hearts of Oak

Coach Ibrahim Tanko

Ghana Premier League side Hearts of Oak are set to announce Black Stars B coach Ibrahim Tanko as the new head coach of the club, according to reports in the local media.



Tanko has already reiterated his desire to coach any local side in the country when given the opportunity.



The Phobians recently parted ways with Portuguese coach Carlos Pinto just after a week of his appointment.



Managing Director of the club Frederick Moore revealed that the Portuguese trainer had to return to his home country due to personal reasons and the club could not wait for his return thus the reason both sides parted ways.



Hearts of Oak are back in search of a new head coach ahead of the upcoming season.



According to sources, Hearts of Oak management are not confident in interim coach Nii Odoom and are in search of a more experienced coach to handle the side in the upcoming season.



The club is in talks with Ibrahim Tanko to take over the role as head coach and Nii Odoom becoming his assistant.



Ibrahim Tanko is expected to be a perfect fit for the Phobians considering his pedigree in the field.



He comes with a lot of experience having deputized former Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah, Cameroonian coach Volker Finke and also worked as an assistant coach at Bundesliga side FC Cologne.



Tanko guided the Black Meteors to a fourth-place finish at the 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations in Egypt.



He was recently named as head coach of the Black Stars B team by the Ghana Football Association.

