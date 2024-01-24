Former Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet linked with vacant Black Stars job

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet has been linked with the vacant Black Stars job after the sacking of Chris Hughton.



According to sources close to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Saintfiet is one of the contenders for the role, which became available after Hughton was sacked following Ghana's surprise elimination from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in the group stage.



The 50-year-old Belgian resigned as Gambia's coach on Tuesday following their elimination from the ongoing tournament in Ivory Coast. Despite a group stage exit with zero points, Saintfiet is hailed for the transformative impact on Gambian football.



When he assumed the role in July 2018, Gambia was ranked 168th globally, but under his guidance, they rose to 126th. Although the Scorpions faced a 2-0 defeat against hosts Cameroon in the 2021 AFCON quarter-finals, they surpassed expectations by beating Mauritania, Tunisia, and Guinea during the tournament.



With coaching experience in four different FIFA confederations and a significant African background managing Namibia, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Malawi, and Togo.



The GFA is believed to be impressed by Saintfiet's track record and is considering him as a strong candidate for the Black Stars job. However, no official approach has been made yet, and the association is still in the process of evaluating several other candidates.



If appointed, Saintfiet would face the daunting task of reviving the Black Stars' fortunes after a disappointing run of results under Hughton. The team has struggled to find its footing in recent months, failing in Ivory Coast and in danger of not qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.