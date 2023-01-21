Former GFA chairman Alhaji Jawula is dead

Sports News of Saturday, 21 January 2023

Alhaji MND Jawula, the former chairman of the Ghana Football Association is dead, GhanaWeb can confirm.



Information available to GhanaWeb indicates that Alhaji Jawula died in Nashville, United States of America on Saturday, January 21, 2023.



In line with Islamic practice, the veteran football administrator and politician will be buried on Sunday, January 22 in the United States.



The former chairman of the Ghana Football Association would have clocked 74 years in May.



He held the affairs of Ghana football from 1997 to 2001. His reign saw the U-17 team place 2nd and 3rd in the 1997 and 1999 World Cups respectively, and the U-20 placing 2nd in the 2001 World Cup edition.



Until his death he was the chairman of the Ghana Premier League Management Committee, a CAF Interclub Committee member and board member of GPL side, Real Tamale United.



He was born at Cowlane, a suburb of Accra in May 1949 to an affluent Ghanaian family. His father was the chief of Kpandai and as a result, he was sent to the north together with his mother and step-siblings when he was three years old.



Jawula started politics in secondary school and became a school prefect at Tamale Secondary School.



After sixth form, the young Jawula gained admission to the University of Cape Coast in 1968, where he read English and Economics for his first degree.



He pursued a Master’s programme in African Literature at the University of Ghana, Legon.



In 1989, he travelled to Canada as a fellow at the University of Carlton, Ottawa. On his return, he worked in a number of ministries including the Ministry of Finance as an administrator, Chief Director, Ministry of Harbours and Railways and the Ministry of Health and retired honourably.