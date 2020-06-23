Sports News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Former GFA boss Nana Brew Butler warns against the rush to resume halted season

Former Ghana Football Association President, Nana Sam Brew-Butler has warned against the rush to resume the halted season adding that he will withdraw his players from competing in the Premier League amid the Coronavirus shutdown.



The Ghana Football Association looks desperate to resume the 2019/20 football season which was halted in mid-March due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.



But Nana Sam Brew Butler, who is the Board Chairman of Premier League side Ebusua Dwarfs, has warned that it could be carnage if the players across the country are rushed back onto the pitch.



“All the precautions are being taken [by the state and stakeholders in the health sector] so why do they want to annul it. I have a lot of sons playing football but I would stop them from playing should football return looking at the situation,” he told GTV Sports Plus.



“Although other leagues in Europe have started without spectators, we need to learn from what they have done and take key lessons from it before we can do something about starting the games.”

