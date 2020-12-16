Soccer News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Former Ebusua Dwarfs defender Ebenezer Ackon seals move to USL side San Diego Loyal

Ghanaian defender Ebenezer Ackon

USL Championship side San Diego Loyal SC have signed Ghanaian defender Ebenezer Ackon, subject to approval by the league and federation.



He becomes the club's fourth new signing ahead of the 2021 campaign but .



The 24 moves to San Diego after playing for San Antonio FC for the 2020 season.



"’Eby’ is extremely talented and has the potential to be one of the best center backs in our league,” said EVP of Soccer Operations and First Team Manager, Landon Donovan.



“He is humble, hungry for success and motivated to help SD Loyal lift its first trophy!"



Ackon, formerly of Ebusua Dwarfs, made 33 appearances in the regular season.



He had his college career at Bowling Green State University and was originally drafted by MLS side Chicago Fire during the 2019 MLS SuperDraft.



Unfortunately, Ackon could not be registered because the club had exceeded their quota for international players.



"I'm super excited to gain the trust from the staff and I appreciate them for giving me and my family this huge opportunity,'' said Ackon.



''I can’t wait to integrate myself with such a great organization and I’m ready to give it my all for the club and Loyal fans."

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.