Former Danish midfielder Kenneth Pérez jumps to defence of Ajax star Mo Kudus

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ex-Danish midfielder Kenneth Pérez has jumped to the defense of Ajax star Mohammed Kudus.



Kudus, 20, climbed off the bench to help the side record a 1-o success over Waalwijk in the Eredivisie.



However, the Black Stars midfielder has come in for some criticism for his recent performances.



Mohammed Kudus is yet to peak since he returned from a two-month injury lay-off.



Former Dutch international Ronald de Boer criticized the Ghanaian following his substitute appearance against RKC Waalwijk



"He didn't do very well", says De Boer about Kudus' coming in during Ajax's away match against RKC Waalwijk (0-1)."



"He should have scored once anyway. He is not the Kudus of the beginning, then he was a revelation."



But Perez stood up for the midfielder and says some "leniency" is in order.



"It is so difficult: players like this cannot acquire a match rhythm. He does not play for Young Ajax either. He may only take action once in rare moments."



Feyenoord strikers Róbert Bozeník and Nicolai Jörgensen are also struggling with this, Perez sees.



"Especially when you come back from a serious injury it is really difficult. So some leniency with players like Kudus who can make few minutes is in order."