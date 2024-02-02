Former Croatian star Nikola Jurcevic applies for Black Stars coaching job

Sports News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Former Croatian star Nikola Jurcevic has expressed interest in becoming the next Black Stars coach following the sacking of Chris Hughton.



The former Premier League manager and the entire technical team of the Black Stars were shown the exit door following the team’s calamitous performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.



The Ghana FA is looking for a new coach after terminating the contract of the Irish-Ghanaian coach last week following a disappointing AFCON, setting Friday, February 2, 2024, as the deadline day for the submission of applications by coaches.



According to reports in the local media, the former West Ham assistant coach Nikola Jurcevic has submitted his application to the Ghana Football Association as he aims to secure the job at the expense of other trainers.



The 57-year-old, who began his coaching career back in 2002 with NK Zagreb has managed several clubs, including Dinamo Zagreb, Austria Salzburg, and Slaven Belupo. He has also served as an assistant coach for West Ham United, Besiktas, and Lokomotiv Moscow.



At the international level, he has managed the Azerbaijan and Lebanon national teams while serving as an assistant coach at the Croatian national team.



During his playing days, the former attacking midfielder scored 51 goals in over 200 career appearances for clubs such as Dinamo Zagreb, NK Zagreb, Royal Antwerp, Austria Salzburg, and SC Freiburg.