Former Black Stars player, now drug addict receives support

play videoRichard Anderson is a former player of the Black Stars and Accra Hearts of Oak

A section of Ghanaians have donated sums of money to SVTV Africa Foundation, in support of Richard Anderson, the former Black Stars and Accra Hearts of Oak player, now a drug addict.



Richard Anderson, in a previous interview on SVTV Africa, narrated how as a player, his Nigerian fellow influenced him into drugs.



Anderson who had also played for Ghapoha FC and Swedru All Blacks, couldn’t fulfil his football dream due to drugs.



Even though he was very good on the pitch, pitching his football career to the core was never realized.



He is now a non-working father who runs from one ghetto to another in search of drug to feed his lust.



Nevertheless, some section of Ghanaians after watching his interview, found it sad hence have donated sums of money, so he could be taken to a rehabilitation centre for treatment; one that can put him back in a good condition.



Richard is now enrolled at the House of St.Francis rehabilitation centre undergoing treatment.



