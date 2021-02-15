Sports News of Monday, 15 February 2021

Former Black Stars midfielder Agyemang-Badu watches Kotoko defeat to Setif

Agyemang Badu was in the stands to support his former side

Former Ghana international, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, watched from the stands as Asante Kotoko succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Algerian side, ES Setif, in the CAF Confederation Cup play-offs.



Setif came from a goal down to win against the Porcupine Warriors in the first-leg ahead of the return fixture a week later in the North African country.



The 30-year-old midfielder, who had a brief spell at the club, was seen in anguish when the club conceded the second goal and Naby Keita missing from the spot to pull the equalizer.



















Ghanaian international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu is here watching the game.



60 minutes played. Still goalless



Asante Kotoko 0-0 ES Setif



He says he’s having an unfinished business with Asante Kotoko and will one day serve in an administrative position at the club in the future.