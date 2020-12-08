Sports News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Brimah Razak makes team of the week in Segunda Division B

Brimah Razak, Ghanaian goalkeeper

Ghanaian goalkeeper Brimah Razak has been named in the Spanish Segunda Division B Group IV team of the week after outstanding performances.



Razak put in an excellent effort as Linares Deportivo beat El Ejido 2-0 at away on Sunday in round 7 of the Spanish third-tier.



The 33-year-old saved a penalty in the 61st minute at the Estadio Santo Domingo (Alcorcón) to ensure Linares clinch the vital victory.



The former Black Stars shot stopper has been impressive this season having kept 5 clean sheets in 7 matches so far.



Linares currently sit at the 2nd position on the league standings with 13 points.

