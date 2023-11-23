Former Black Stars defender Rashid Sumaila stands firmly behind coach Chris Hughton

Sports News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Black Stars defender Rashid Sumaila is staunchly supporting under-fire coach Chris Hughton amidst criticism over the team's lacklustre performance in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



Despite a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Madagascar, Ghana faced a setback with a narrow defeat to Comoros, intensifying calls for Hughton's dismissal.



A 43rd-minute strike by midfielder Myziane Maolida was enough for the Coelacanths to overcome the Black Stars at the Stade Malouzini in Moroni on Tuesday night.



Speaking on Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Sumaila asserted, "Chris Hughton must stay," urging Ghanaians to exhibit patience and unwavering support for the national team.



Despite the challenging start to the qualifiers, Sumaila expressed confidence that the team would improve over time.



He emphasized, "They will come good as time goes on, so we should exercise patience for the boys. We should all pray and support the team no matter what the situation is."



With Ghana now turning their focus to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for January and February 2024 in Ivory Coast, Sumaila's endorsement of Hughton carries the hope that the team can rebound and deliver a more promising performance in the upcoming tournament.