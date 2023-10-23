Former Black Stars defender Lee Addy opens up on how 2010 World Cup shaped his career

Sports News of Monday, 23 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghanaian international Lee Addy has revealed that his participation at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Angola 2010 and the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa defined his career as a footballer.



Addy made his debut for the Ghana national team as part of a domestic-based team that played a friendly against Argentina. He was part of the squad at the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations, playing four matches, including the final against Egypt and since then he became a regular player of the team.



Lee Addy was called up by Ghana's national team for the 2010 FIFA World Cup and in Ghana’s opening game, he entered as a substitute in a 1-0 win over Serbia. He featured in Ghana’s 1-1 draw with Australia and also played in the Round of 16 clash against the United States where Ghana won 2-1.



According to the former Berekum Chelsea man, his debut on the international stage in Angola stood out, adding that it will be a moment he will forever cherish.



“For a young and aspiring footballer, the opportunity to represent his country on a grand stage was a dream come true. The Angola 2010 AFCON was a defining moment for me. We embarked on an inspiring journey that saw us reach the final, where Ghana lost in the final to Egypt. Participation at the 2010 FIFA World Cup was another high point in my career, renowned for its prestige and worldwide attention, he told Takoradi-based Goodnews FM.



“Although Ghana narrowly lost to Egypt, the tournament marked a turning point in my career, and the team’s trajectory, igniting hope for future successes. it showcased the emotions and dedication that go into the making of a footballer’s career”, he added.



Lee Addy secured his first European move after the two tournaments where he signed for Serbian powerhouse Red Star Belgrade in 2010.



He went on to play in China, Croatia, Zambia and South Africa and also capped 30 times for Ghana between from 2009 to 2012.









Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.















LSN/KPE