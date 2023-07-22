Former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah takes full control of Kotoko recruitment drive

Sports News of Saturday, 22 July 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah has assumed full responsibility for Asante Kotoko's recruitment drive as the club currently lacks a board or management team.



Appiah, who is also a former captain of the team, has been entrusted with this role by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the owner of the club.



With the conclusion of the three-year mandate of the Dr Kwame Kyei-led board earlier this month, there has been a transitional period where a new board and management team are yet to be named.



During this period of uncertainty, Appiah has been given the important task of overseeing the club's recruitment efforts until everything is sorted out.



Asante Kotoko, one of Ghana's most successful football clubs, are determined to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season, and Kwasi Appiah's involvement is seen as a step towards ensuring a smooth and effective recruitment process.



Appiah's experience as a former player and coach at both club and national team levels brings valuable insight and knowledge to the club's decision-making process.



His familiarity with the Ghanaian football landscape and the requirements of top-level competitions will be crucial in identifying and securing talented players who can contribute to the team's success.



Kotoko had a disappointing last season, finishing without a trophy, and they will look to right the wrongs in the 2022/23 season.