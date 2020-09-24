Sports News of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah offers financial advise to Ghanaian players

Former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah

Former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah has advised young and active players to invest their monies whiles they are still playing football.



The gaffer who revealed some months ago that he has lost interest in the sport and has now ventured into business, insists that a lot of ex-footballers are struggling today because they failed to make the right financial decisions during their active days.



Appiah went on to tell the players to put their monies where it will yield some returns rather than buying cars and buildings.



“When we were in camp I was advising the young ones," he told Betty Yawson of Starr FM.



"It is important that as they are playing they should not make the mistakes that a lot of footballers make," he added.



“It is important that they try to put up some investment now instead of buying cars and buildings."



“If they can do this they will live forever in happiness."



James Kwasi Appiah was relieved of his duties as coach of the senior national team in January.

