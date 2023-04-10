Former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah in Atiwa East to grace MP’s Easter Soccer Gala

Sports News of Monday, 10 April 2023

Source: dailymailgh.com

Former Black Stars coach James Kwasi Appiah will grace the grand finale of the 2023 edition of the MP’s Easter Soccer Gala in the Atiwa East Constituency later today, Monday (10 April) at Anyinam, the district capital.



Kwasi Appiah leads the list of distinguished guests invited to grace the event organized by the Member of Parliament and Deputy Finance Minister Abena Osei-Asare.



The guest list also includes the Chief of Anyinam Barima Okogyeabusua Duodu Banning, District Chief Executive for Atiwa East Hon Kwabena Nkasnsah, Deputy Director of Protocol for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwabena Frimpong, First Vice Chairman of the NPP in the Eastern Region Twum Barima as well as executives from the corporate community.



Hundreds of community members will flock to the local Presby Park to observe this memorable event which climaxes this year’s Easter celebrations observed by Christians across the world to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.



The competition will also unearth the untapped talents in the constituency and for the youth to use the platform to launch their careers in football.



It will further create unity among the communities and encourage them to live in peace with one another. She also advised players to be disciplined and regularly add value to their talents.



The winning team will take home a trophy, medals, and other prizes.