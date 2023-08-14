Former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah files nomination to contest Exco Position

Sports News of Monday, 14 August 2023

Former Black Stars head coach, James Kwasi Appiah, has filed his nomination to contest for the Premier League Slot on the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association, slated for Wednesday, September 27, 2023, in Tamale.



Currently, James Kwesi Appiah is a member of the Interim Management Committee set up by Otumfuo to oversee the affairs of Asante Kotoko following the dissolution of the past Board and Management team.



However, it is understood that the former Ghanaian international has the backing of the Life Patron of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II.



With the support of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the entire Porcupine Warriors family, and Asanteman will be rooting for James Kwasi Appiah in the GFA Exco election.



If elected, the former Black Stars head coach will be representing Asante Kotoko and fighting for the good of football in the country in general.



Appiah, who worked as an assistant coach for Kotoko before he was promoted to a substantive coach between 1992 and 1995, joined coach Prosper Nartey Ogum, the Kotomponiaferehene, Nana Apimkra Akwasi Awua, and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi asthe 4-member Interim Management Committee.



