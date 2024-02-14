Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah backs J. A Kufuor Cup

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah, has purchased a total of 1000 tickets to support the J.A Kufuor Cup which will be played between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC on Sunday, February 18, 2024.



The competition is part of arrangements by the John Agyekum Kufuor Foundation to support the noble works of the foundation by raising funds and honouring the profound legacy of the former President.



Speaking at the unveiling of the J.A Kufuor Cup, Appiah said, “With the support you showed us during my time as a captain, on Sunday I want to purchase 1000 tickets to also support the game.”



He expressed appreciation to the former President following the role he played in developing sports during his tenure as President of Ghana.



He recalled years back when the Black Stars qualified for their first World Cup tournament after much effort by President Kufuor who was always at their aid in times of need.



Stephen Appiah who was a key member of the 2006 Black Stars squad said the former President built a friendly relationship with the Black Stars which motivated the boys to put up an exceptional performance both on the continent and on the world stage.



The former Juventus man wished the two teams, Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC good luck ahead of the high-anticipated clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium this weekend.