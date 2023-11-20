Former Bayern defender Jerome Boateng hangs out with Beckham, Usian Bolt in USA

Sports News of Monday, 20 November 2023

Former Germany defender, Jerome Boateng, visited Las Vegas, United States of America, where he spent some time with iconic football duo Zlatan Ibrahimovic and David Beckham as well as iconic sprinter Usain Bolt.



In a social media post, Boateng dubbed his time in Las Vegas as a Greatest of All Time (GOAT) weekend in reference to meeting some of the big names in football and athletics.



Jerome Boateng is currently unattached and has had two moves to the Bundesliga hit snug in 2023.



He was reportedly set on a return to Bayern Munich in October. He was spotted training with the German giants who considered signing the defender on a short term. However, the transfer could not materialise.



After failing to land the Bayern transfer, he was later linked with a move to Heidenheim but that also collapsed.



The reports triggered a response from Boateng's agent Dirican, who explained that the player, instead, did not want the move.



“We’re surprised by the club stating that they rejected this possibility. They invited us, they asked for a meeting and Jerome never gave them his word”, told BILD.





Checkout his Jerome Boateng's pictures in Las Vegas:





Goat weekend in Las Vegas ????????✨???????? pic.twitter.com/r78QzprcBi — Jérôme Boateng (@JeromeBoateng) November 19, 2023

