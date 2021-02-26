Sports News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Former Ashgold goalkeeper Frank Andoh reveals how 'juju' affected his career

Former Ashantigold goalkeeper, Frank Andoh

Former AshantiGold goalkeeper, Frank Andoh, has opened up on the biggest challenges he encountered during his active days as a professional.



Andoh, who was misjudged for having grey hair was one of the best goalkeepers to have ever graced the Ghana Premier League.



According to him, he was teased by mostly fans especially from the opposing team anytime he was in the goal post as it was a deliberate attempt to distract him.



“My grey hair was one of the biggest challenges in Ghana football. People thought I was older. I had a lot of distractions in the post during games as a result of having grey hair at that young age," he told Happy FM.



“I remember when I joined Berekum Chelsea from Mighty Jets, the chairman saw me at training and asked if they had signed an old man."



“I didn’t react to it because I knew I wasn’t old.”



Frank Andoh also revealed that he had a difficult time with AshGold because of black magic popularly known as ‘juju’.



“It is true that I had a tough time at AshantiGold because I didn’t believe in ‘juju’. I remember someday our supporters came to tell the team that if I don’t engage in it, we will lose the game if I am at post."



“So our captain told me and I told them to use another goalkeeper. We played Hearts Of Oak in Obuasi and at half time, we lost 2-0 Then it started raining heavily and the game was called off so the next day, Coach Oti Akenteng told the team that he will use me no matter what the supporters say. We drew 1-1 and I was the only player that got a winning bonus."



Frank Andoh played for the various junior national teams before he retired.