Former Ashantigold forward Shafiu Mumuni denies Dreams FC move

Former Ashantigold forward Shafiu Mumuni has denied reports that he is joining Dreams FC.



On Tuesday reports went rife that the goal poacher had joined the Dawu based outfit.



But in an interview with Kumasi based radio station, Oyerepa FM, Mumuni rejected such claims.



''It's not true, I have not spoken to anyone at Dreams. There are suitors from France,Spain and Portugal and in Ghana Kotoko is also around. It's not true that I am joining Dreams FC,” Shafiu Mumuni told Oyerepa FM.



The 25-year old has been on the radar of Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko, since parting ways with rivals Ashantigold.



The striker was close to joining Romanian side FC Cluj, but the move was botched following the outbreak of COVID-19.



He played a key role of Ghana reach the finals of the WAFU Cup of Nations early this year.

