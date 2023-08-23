Former Asante Kotoko talisman Fabi Gama eyes second stint with club – Reports

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Brazilian midfielder, Fabio Gama dos Santos is eyeing to make a shocking return to Ghana’s top-flight after ending his stay with Busaiteen Club in Bahrain.



The 30-year-old attacking midfielder has been unattached following his contract expiration with Busaiteen Club, in the Bahraini Second Division League.



According to reports, the former Kumasi Asante Kotoko fan's favorite is counting on Ghana as a possible destination for a second stint with the Porcupine Warriors.



Barring any eleventh-hour changes in the development, the skillful left-footed player will sign for a team in the Ghana Premier League before the transfer window closes.



Gama, in 2020, joined Asante Kotoko giving way to a resurgence of his career, and was regarded as one of the most exciting footballers and playmakers in the league during his two-year stay.



He made his debut after coming on in the 83rd minute for Godfred Asiamah in a 1–1 draw against Medeama on December 27, 2021.



He played an integral role in the team’s squad that won the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League but left in July 2022, after the expiration of his contract with Asante Kotoko.



Gama then crossed paths to the Middle East where he signed for Al Muharraq SC in the Bahraini Premier as a free agent for a one-year and later moved to Busaiteen Club, on a short term where he ran out of contract.





