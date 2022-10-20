Former Asante Kotoko striker Sadick Adams blasts Manchester United for disrespecting Ronaldo

Sports News of Thursday, 20 October 2022

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Sadcik Adams has lashed out at Manchester United for what in his view is a disrespectful treatment of Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo.



Adams slammed the club, claiming they have betrayed the greatest player in the world.



The former Ghana youth star made his assertion in a tweet in response to Manchester United's tweet greeting their fans and wishing them a great day, the morning after beating Tottenham.



"No, we didn’t have a great day because you have betrayed the greatest player in the world and the legend of your club by disrespecting him," Adams tweeted in response.



His tweet is in reference to Ronaldo's lack of game time at the club and being an unused sub during their win against Spurs at Old Trafford on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.



Manchester United produced their best performance under new manager Erik Ten Hag with a commanding and emphatic 2-0 over out-of-sought Tottenham Hotspur.



Despite the incredible display from the likes of Casemiro, Fred and the likes Bruno Fernandez, Ronaldo grabbed the headlines for an act that has infuriated Manchester United fans.



As the team pulled off a spirited performance, Cristiano Ronaldo walked off the pitch in protest in the dying embers of the game.





No we didn’t have a great day because you have betrayed the greatest player in the world and the legend of your club by disrespecting him — Sadick adams 99 (@adams_sadick) October 20, 2022

