Former Asante Kotoko star Maxwell Baakoh signs for MC Oran in Algeria

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Maxwell Baakoh has completed a transfer to Algerian club MC Oran from USM Khenchela, setting a new domestic transfer record fee of 300,000 euros.



Baakoh, formerly of Asante Kotoko SC, secured the move to MC Oran following an impressive stint in the Algerian Ligue 1.



The 28-year-old, who has been in stellar form since joining USM Khenchela in the 2022/2023 season, boasts four goals in 11 appearances this campaign.



His new contract with MC Oran will see him become one of the highest-paid players in Algeria, earning a monthly salary of 20,000 euros.



Given his versatility as a second striker, central attacking midfielder, and winger, Baakoh is expected to play a crucial role for MC Oran as they aim to climb out of the relegation zone in the second half of the league.



Currently, the club holds 9 points in 14 matches. Baako's football journey includes stints with Ceramica Cleopatra in the Egyptian Premier League and Sahab Club in Jordan, following his departure from Asante Kotoko.