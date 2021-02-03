Sports News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Muniru Sulley placed on INTERPOL red alert

Former Kotoko midfielder Muniru Sulley

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Muniru Sulley is wanted by the International Criminal Police Organization, INTERPOL over alleged match-fixing offences, according to a report filed by sportsworldGhana.com.



The former CFR Cluj midfield enforcer is wanted by the Accra branch of INTERPOL after a request from their counterpart in Nouakchott, Mauritania.



In an INTERPOL letter dated January 29, 2021, and addressed to the Controller General of the Ghana Immigration Service(GIS), the Police disclosed that Muniru is under investigation for alleged football match-fixing and were seeking to know whether he was in Ghana between the period of October and November 2020.



The INTERPOL also requested for the player’s travel history to assist with their investigation.



Below is the letter from INTERPOL to the GIS







