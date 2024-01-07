Former Asante Kotoko midfield maestro Richard Boadu ties the knot in with longtime girlfriend

Sports News of Sunday, 7 January 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko midfielder Richard Boadu celebrated a joyous occasion as he entered marital bliss in a private ceremony held in Ghana during the break in the season.



The Al-Ahly Benghazi midfielder, who has been a key contributor to his new club since joining at the beginning of the season, took time off from the football pitch to exchange vows with his long-time fiancÃ©e.



The ceremony witnessed the presence of family members and close friends, creating a warm and special atmosphere for the couple.



Boadu's move to Al-Ahly Benghazi marked a new chapter in his football journey after leaving Asante Kotoko. In the Libyan topflight, his contributions have been notable, with Al-Ahly Benghazi currently sitting in 4th place in Group A.



The former Kotoko midfielder, known for his resilience, commitment, and stellar performances, had an illustrious tenure with the Ghanaian club. Boadu was appointed club captain at the beginning of the 2022/23 season, where he showcased his leadership on and off the field.



His departure from Kotoko left behind a legacy, boasting the record for the most tackles, most duels won, two goals, five assists, and eight man-of-the-match awards in his final season with the team.