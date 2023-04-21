Former Asante Kotoko goalie reacts to tight GPL title race

Sports News of Friday, 21 April 2023

Former Asante Kotoko goalie, Isaac Amoako reckons there is no clear winner in the Ghana Premier League title competition.



He believes clubs from the 8th position on the table to the first all have a fair chance of winning the title.



He said the points difference between the top half teams is marginal, therefore, there is no runner-away winner.



“I feel the Ghana league title challenge is open. Any club can win the title especially, from the 8th placed team to Aduana Stars who are on top of the table at the moment considering the points gap and matches left” he told Footballghana.com in an interview.



“One can boast of winning the league this season with maybe 9 points lead but for now, anything can happen because the points difference at the moment is only four”



He further argued that the league is competitive because it is difficult to predict the winner as well as teams who could be relegated with games remaining.



“The Ghana Premier League has been very competitive looking at the points gap between the clubs. With eight games to end the season, no one can predict the winner nor clubs that will suffer relegation, and that tells you how competitive the league has been so far” he said.



At the moment, ten points separate league leaders Aduana and eight-placed Berekum Chelsea while fourth-place Bechem United trail the leaders by six points.



Meanwhile, Medeama who are second on the table trail Aduana by three points.





